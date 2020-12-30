University of Idaho Extension presents: North Idaho Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project — Empowering Women in Agriculture — will offer an all-women course which fosters problem solving, record keeping, and decision-making skills around five areas of agricultural risk: production, legal, market, human and financial. Women farmers and ranchers attending the course will gain a better understanding of a variety of topics such as business planning, market expansion, farm succession and retirement planning, using insurance to mitigate risk and finding and retaining employees. Participants will have ample time to talk with other women producers in the class and build their regional women in ag network.
This will take place in six live Zoom sessions Tuesday evenings from 6 – 9 p.m., Jan. 19 and 22, and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Cost is $60.
This offering of Annie’s Project is open to women in Idaho’s 10 northern counties: Boundary, Bonner, Shoshone, Kootenai, Benewah, Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho. Annie’s Project will be offered in Southern Idaho beginning in February 2021.
For questions or to register, contact Kate Painter kpainter@uidaho.edu or Colette DePhelps, cdephelps@uidaho.edu.
