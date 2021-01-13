University of Idaho Extension will present: North Idaho Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project — Empowering Women in Agriculture — will offer an all-women course which fosters problem solving, record keeping, and decision-making skills around five areas of agricultural risk: production, legal, market, human and financial. Women farmers and ranchers attending the course will gain a better understanding of a variety of topics such as business planning, market expansion, farm succession and retirement planning, using insurance to mitigate risk and finding and retaining employees. This will take place in six live Zoom sessions Tuesday evenings from 6 – 9 p.m., Jan. 19 and 22, and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Cost is $60.
For questions or to register, contact Kate Painter kpainter@uidaho.edu, or Colette DePhelps, cdephelps@uidaho.edu.
