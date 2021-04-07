An Al-Anon Group is being organized in the Grangeville area and will meet weekly on Wednesdays, from noon — 1 p.m., at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 West Main Street. There are no dues for membership, and there is no cost for participation.
Al-Anon is not affiliated with any religious sect, denomination or political group. Al-Anon has but one purpose, and that is to help the families of those dealing with addictions of any kind.
Contact Rev. Luann Howard at 208-983-0310 or 208-553-0395.
