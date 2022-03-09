ALACCA Bible Camp of Harpster will hold a dinner banquet at the Grangeville Christian Church on March 22; at The Life Center in Kamiah on March 23; and at Crosspoints Alliance Church in Lewiston March 24. Each event begins at 6 p.m. To host a table and invite six friends, call Timmie at 208-983-1188. The events are meant to tell about the mission of ALACCA and the academy, hear testimonies, fellowship and share dinner.

