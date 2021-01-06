HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp and Conference Center, 1010 China Garden Road, Harpster, has a variety of camping and retreat opportunities available in 2021. In addtion, the camp is available for rental when not in use. Summer intern and volunteer positions are also available.
For details, or to talk to camp directors Mike and Timmie Hoecherl at 208-983-1188, or log onto www.alacca.org. Also find ALACCA Bible Camp on Facebook.
