HARPSTER — The public is invited to ALACCA Bible Camp’s Annual Family Day Saturday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m. Come meet the new directors, fellowship and worship together. Enjoy dinner and hear about upcoming ALACCA events. The camp is located across the river at 101 China Garden Road, Harpster. Call 208-983-1188.

