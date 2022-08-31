HARPSTER — Camp ALACCA has announced their executive directors, Mike and Timmie Hoecherl, are leaving, and Johny and Bailey Schuster are taking their place.
Timmie and her husband, Mike, came from Wisconsin in 2017, but weren’t looking for a job.
“God showed us the way, and we came here,” Timmie said.
They were originally working in youth ministry, but then fell in love with camp ministry while at ALACCA. They are moving across the country to Texas, about 40 minutes outside of Corpus Christi, where Mike has accepted a “Next-Gen Pastoral Ministry” position.
“It’s bittersweet, I love Idaho and I have so much passion for ALACCA,” Timmie remarked on her feelings of leaving ALACCA. “It took me two years to create relationships here.”
The Schusters are not strangers to ALACCA. Johny has been attending the camp ever since he was 8 years old. His love for camp ministry and history led him to becoming a counselor there and then to the ALACCA board in 2019.
“It’s a ton of work,” he said, “but so rewarding in the end.” He has worked for Idaho Forestry, and been a youth pastor for the last 15 years.
Bailey has worked at Clearwater Valley Jr/Sr High School for many years, and has always had a love for kids that is needed to help run a summer camp. The tradition for ALACCA is that a husband and wife team usually works together to run the camp, and it has been passed down for more than 40 years.
ALACCA started in the 1930s, by a man named Sunday School Johnston. He was a missionary with the American Sunday School Union, and started creating Sunday schools all over North Central Idaho and Eastern Washington. One of those schools moved closer to the Clearwater area in the 1950s to the old CCC Camp at O’Hara. A 21-acre piece of land was gifted to ALACCA by Ida Ferguson of Harpster in 1966, and that is where Camp ALACCA is today.
“My grandpa was one of the people who helped start the camp during the ‘60s,” Johny explained.
ALACCA is a nondenominational Christian camp, with ages for camps ranging from kindergarten to adult. The 456 explorers camp is from July 18 through July 23, the 234 discoverers is from July 26-30, and the K-1st is a day only camp from Aug. 2-5. There is one men’s and one women’s camp during the year.
In the off season, ALACCA has a couple employees, but during the summer they have 36 staff members, including 18 in training. These include the high school students who come in every summer to volunteer or to become interns.
“We love what Mike and Timmie have done to grow the ministry that is ALACCA and we don’t want to change it. Our main goal is to sustain the ministry and work on renewing the aging facilities” Johny explained. The Schusters are already working at ALACCA so the transition from one executive director to another is a smooth one. The one thing that isn’t changing at Camp ALACCA is the teaching of the Bible, and the gospel of Jesus Christ, they said.
