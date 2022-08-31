Johnny and Bailey Schuster, and Timmie and Mike Hoecherl photo

(L-R) Johnny and Bailey Schuster, and Timmie and Mike Hoecherl. Johnny and Bailey became the new ALACCA Camp executive directors in August, as Mike and Timmie have been offered a new position near Corpus Christi, Texas.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

HARPSTER — Camp ALACCA has announced their executive directors, Mike and Timmie Hoecherl, are leaving, and Johny and Bailey Schuster are taking their place.

Timmie and her husband, Mike, came from Wisconsin in 2017, but weren’t looking for a job.

