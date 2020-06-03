HARPSTER – Despite a rough winter and spring across the nation, ALACCA Bible Camp will hold its annual summer camps starting in June.
ALACCA (A Lighthouse and Christ Centered Always) was built in 1966 and has been serving the region as a ministry hub ever since.
With COVID-19 worries, camp directors Mike and Timmie Hoecherl said the decision to open for summer 2020 was “a difficult one.” The Hoecherls have served at the camp since 2018.
“It’s a decision that took a lot of prayer for guidance,” the couple agreed. “We want to make sure that we are making decisions out of what is best for our campers and not act out of response of fear.”
After many months of prayer Mike, the executive director, along with the camp’s volunteer board of directors, decided to have summer camp, adhering to the CDC guidelines and guidelines from the Idaho Department of Health.
“We were very happy to see camps listed in phase one of the Idaho Rebound,” Timmie said,
The Hoecherls said the past few months of shutdown have caused a significant amount of lost revenue for ALACCA. Many partner groups usually rent the camp facilities during the non-summer months.
“We have seen God work in miraculous ways from being able to receive the PPP loan to people donating to camp, and when I say donate, it’s not just financially,” Timmie explained. “We have had many items donated to help complete spring projects that we wouldn’t of been able to do.”
For example, they had someone look at one of the “tasks” list and ask if they could purchase all the small things on it to make it happen. This included lightbulbs, vent covers, fire alarm an exterior light and more.
“These things are little miracles that God provided for us to see,” Mike and Timmie said.
ALACCA will adhere to the guidelines set forth, and, fortunately, they said, the gatherings of 50 or more people will begin on June 13, and the first camp is June 15.
“We are awaiting clarification if we can use all of our bunk beds or if we have to put a limit on them. We will also be implementing social distancing in our dining hall,” Timmie explained.
The camp has always had strict protocols in place for sanitizing beds, bathrooms and the kitchen, the couple said.
“We wash our beds down consistently, and have cleaning protocols in place in our cabins. We will be implementing doorknob washing and things like that,” they stated. “Regarding the kitchen, we have always used gloves, hair nets, sanitizing stations etc. We will be implementing a lot of the protocols for restaurants, things like removal of salt and pepper shakers, not using preset tableware and additional sanitizing stations.”
And what has the response been from campers?
“We are having registrations come in for camp, which is great!,” Timmie smiled. “We have had many phones calls and they are ecstatic when we tell them we are open as long as we are on task with guidelines.”
