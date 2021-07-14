HARPSTER — ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has set a variety of summer camps.

456 Explorers camp will be held July 12-17; 234 Discoverers Camp will be held July 20-24; and K-1 Lil’ Travelers Day Camp is set for July 27-30.

For questions call 208-983-1188. Registration is open at ALACCA.org.

