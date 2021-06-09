Congratulations to Dennis Albers, who will serve as the 2021 Border Days Grand Marshal.
Dennis served on the Border Days committee for 30 years, so he knows a thing or two about what goes into making the annual celebration a success. He’s also been an avid horseman his entire life. He and his wife, Margaret, raised their two children, Kim and Matt, in Grangeville, and they now have three grandsons. Look for the whole family to be here during the July 1-4 event.
Can you guess what one of the worst jobs is for committee members? You’ll have to read the story on Dennis that will be in the upcoming Free Press Border Days special section!
**
Attention all drivers — remember to be extra careful during this season, as there are lots of girls with horses on the roads. Many Triple Bar Drill Team members ride to and from practice in the early mornings and evenings. You have to be extra vigilant in checking to make sure you are sharing the roads with these dedicated young people! Remember to look and slow down.
**
The Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine is set for Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Les Schwab Tire Center on Grangeville’s Main Street.
Got a cool ride? Shine it up and come spend the day with the Camas Prairie Cruisers! Trucks, cars, motorcycles, vintage and reproductions all welcome, as well as works in progress. Join in and enjoy the nostalgia of decades gone by, and see some of the latest reproduction models, too.
A vote for “People’s Choice” will be taken from those visiting and viewing.
Sign up at 9 a.m. For questions, call Annelle at 208-507-2150.
**
In conjunction with Grangeville High School’s Class of 1981 40th reunion, the class is starting a new tradition: challenging all future 40th reunions to “one up” the class before them with a “give back” campaign.
The class of 1981 has selected the Camas Prairie Food Bank for its challenge. The class of 1982 has accepted the challenge, so game on.
Joint the class of 1981 in giving back by going to https://camasprairiefoodbank.org/community-support and select the “Give Back” link.
