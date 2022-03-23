GRANGEVILLE — As of March 28, Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) will resume caring for all patients in their Primary Care Clinic (PCC).
SHC has been able to see patients with acute and contagious illness in an alternative location under the public health disaster emergency declaration. This allowed for mitigation of the spread of infectious disease to well patients and staff. It was most useful during the significant increase of respiratory conditions due to the COVID-19 spikes.
Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho will end the public health emergency on April 15, 2022 and, therefore, Syringa will resume seeing all patients in the PCC at 722 W North St on March 28, 2022. SHC administration is hopeful that the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in our community will continue and there are efforts in place to maintain the highest value in preventing infectious transfer to other patients, staff and visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.