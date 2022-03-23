Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — As of March 28, Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) will resume caring for all patients in their Primary Care Clinic (PCC).

SHC has been able to see patients with acute and contagious illness in an alternative location under the public health disaster emergency declaration. This allowed for mitigation of the spread of infectious disease to well patients and staff. It was most useful during the significant increase of respiratory conditions due to the COVID-19 spikes.

Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho will end the public health emergency on April 15, 2022 and, therefore, Syringa will resume seeing all patients in the PCC at 722 W North St on March 28, 2022. SHC administration is hopeful that the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in our community will continue and there are efforts in place to maintain the highest value in preventing infectious transfer to other patients, staff and visitors.

