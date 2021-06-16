GRANGEVILLE — More than 300 U.S. flags were disposed of at a ceremony Saturday, June 5, at the Grangeville Gun Club.
“This is an opportunity to respectfully retire flags that have started to become tattered and worn,” explained Chad Miller, VFW, American Legion and Camas Prairie Honor Guard member.
The event was sponsored by the American Legion Post 37 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 3520, Elks Lodge No. 1825, Boy Scout Troop 555 and the Camas Prairie Honor Guard, in conjunction with the Grangeville Gun Club and local veterans.
American Legion post adjutant Jinny Cash drove to Boise to pick up the Idaho American Legion Flag Disposal truck. All flags were inspected, grommets cut off, then 50 flags were placed in each incineration barrel.
“The grommets are turned in and melted down to make bells,” explained Cash. “The USS Idaho has one of them.”
Ashes are scattered on the graves of veterans in Boise.
The groups hope to have a ceremony each year, though one was not held last year due to COVID. Retired flags can be dropped off at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Ben Lothspeich made the box for his Eagle Scout project a few years ago.
“These flags are a symbol of what our comrades have worked for and show the real value of freedom beyond price,” Miller read at the ceremony prior to Cash playing taps.
