GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post 37 will be holding their end of year barbeque and meeting tonight, Wednesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville. It’s a great time to meet the new slate of officers and hear news about upcoming legion events, including Border Days activities and Camas Prairie Zephyr summer baseball season. For information, call Adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.

