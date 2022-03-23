GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No. 37 is hosting a birthday celebration and spaghetti feed on Saturday, March 26, starting at 4 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. All veterans are welcome to attend and bring their families. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Veterans from all eras of service are eligible to join the American Legion. Post 37 is active in many local programs including American Legion Baseball, scholastic awards, Boys and Girls State, social programs for veterans and daily operations at the Idaho County Veterans Center. For information, call Post Adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.
