GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No. 37 is hosting a birthday celebration with dinner, birthday cake and Bingo on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 4 p.m. at the Idaho County Veterans Center. All veterans are welcome to attend and bring their families. This is a potluck, so bring a side dish or dessert, if possible.

Veterans from all eras of service are eligible to join the American Legion. Post No. 37 is active in many local programs. For details, call Post Adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.

