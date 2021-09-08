GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post 37 will hold its September meeting tonight, Wednesday, Sept 8, at 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. All veterans are invited to attend to find out the American Legion’s missions and goals. For questions: adjutant Jinny Cash, 208-983-1033.

