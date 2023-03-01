GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No. 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Veterans from all eras of service are eligible to join the Legion and are invited to attend our meetings. Questions may be directed to adjutant Jinny Cash 208-983-1033.

