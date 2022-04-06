GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No. 37 is meeting tonight, Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. It will be followed by a soup supper. All veterans are invited to attend to find out the American Legion’s missions and goals. Questions may be directed to adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.
