GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. All veterans are invited to attend to learn more about all the ways the American Legion serves veterans and the community. Questions may be directed to adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.

