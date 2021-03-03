GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post 37 has postponed this week’s meeting until March 17 at noon at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. Lunch is available.
All veterans from all eras of service are invited to join the American Legion. Post 37 is active in many programs in our community, including supporting the Veterans Outreach Center, Zephyr Baseball, scholastic awards and support to veterans and their families. For information, call post adjutant, Jinny Cash, at 208-983-1033.
