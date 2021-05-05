GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville American Legion Post 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, May 5, at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E Main at 6 p.m. All members are requested to attend.
Veterans from all eras of service, wartime or not, are invited to become part of our organization. For information, call Post Adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.
