GRANGEVILLE — An American Red Cross blood donation event is set for Thursday, Oct. 14, noon to 6 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

