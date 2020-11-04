RIGGINS —Two American Red Cross blood drives are set for Riggins. The drives are scheduled for Riggins and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 S. Main Street. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or to obtain information.
