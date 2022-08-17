Carla Astle teaches GEMS students music photo

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s music program, as well as that of the middle school, has received a reprieve.

Following the resignation of music teacher Danica Schmidt following the 2021-22 school year, the program was left without an instructor as no applicants came forward for the job.

John Eynon will work with both middle and high school students.
