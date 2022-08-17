GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s music program, as well as that of the middle school, has received a reprieve.
Following the resignation of music teacher Danica Schmidt following the 2021-22 school year, the program was left without an instructor as no applicants came forward for the job.
That didn’t stop Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent, Steve Higgins, from looking, and help ended up coming from Grangeville’s own backyard.
Former GHS band teacher John Eynon has stepped up to help.
“I cannot say how appreciative I am of Mr. Eynon,” Higgins stated. “It’s not a permanent solution, as he is ‘retired,’ but he does not want to see the program go away or the kids hurt, so he is willing to help.”
Eynon is also a band instructor at Prairie Junior-Senior High School, in Cottonwood, where he also formerly taught.
“He is helping both our programs, as we are in the same boat,” Higgins said, explaining that many teaching positions are open in Idaho and “it’s just very difficult to find staff, especially in specialized areas.”
Eynon will take on GHS and Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS, fifth-eighth grades) bands.
“I don’t want to say he is a Band-Aid, because he is certainly more than that to us, but it is a temporary solution and I will continue to search what we can do for a full-time instructor,” Higgins said, adding he has spoken with colleges and inquired about students who need to complete student teaching or who may be interested in the district once they complete their education.
Assistance not only came from Eynon, but also from GEMS music teacher Carla Astle.
Astle will continue with music at GEMS, on a different schedule, but will also take on the choirs at GHS.
“I think this is a great way to build a program, as she has a good following at GEMS, and now kids will be able to continue with her from elementary to middle to high school,” Higgins said. “I’m really pleased with her ideas and her willingness to stretch herself.”
Astle said she is excited for this new venture.
“It’s something I never thought I would have the opportunity to do, but I’m so excited to do it,” she said. She will be at GEMS for middle school choir and K-4 music classes in the mornings, then at GHS for the final two periods.
Astle said she appreciates all the heads who came to together to solve the problem, including new GEMS principal Lee Slichter, Mr. Higgins, Mr. Eynon and the GEMS teachers.
“A lot of people have made sacrifices to make this happen,” she said. “Everyone dug in and said, ‘how can we make this work?’”
Higgins said if parents have questions, they are encouraged to visit with him at the district office or talk to school principals.
