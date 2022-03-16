HARPSTER — After more than 35 years, a local organization is dissolving. Animal Ark will cease to exist March 31.
The animal rescue organization was founded by Dori Dixon and her sisters.
“After I moved here, I just couldn’t stand to see the unwanted animals,” Dixon said from her home last week. “I knew I wanted to do something to help, so we started Animal Ark.”
Animal Ark has been instrumental in rehoming unwanted animals, helping with spays and neuters, assisting with hurt animals, finding foster homes for animals and adopting out or reuniting animals with pet owners.
Dixon said all Animal Ark inquiries will now be turned over to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).
Dixon said age and health-related reasons, as well as lack of volunteers, made her see it is time to turn over the reins.
“We trust Animal Ark’s mission to assist abused, abandoned and unwanted animals will continue with ARF,” she said. “We thank everyone for their years of support. You all made it possible for thousands of animals to find forever homes, compassion and support.”
ARF can be found on Facebook, through its website www.arfgrangeville.org, emailing arfgrangeville@gmail.com, or by calling or texting 208-451-0091 or 503-830-3751.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.