GRANGEVILLE — Animal House 4-H Club will be holding a fund-raiser bake sale at Cloninger’s on Friday, July 9, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Money raised will go toward purchasing dog food for a woman who currently fosters 12 dogs. The group also hopes to donate to Animal Ark and ARF. Donations welcome.

