ARF held its monthly board meeting July 7. Syni Brent, of Corgipalooza Rescue, was a guest speaker and presented information about her rescue group, how she got started and how her group works to train dogs who have behavioral issues. Syni has a passion for "herding dogs back to joy" and was a very interesting guest speaker. Other topics discussed at the meeting included updates about the ResQ walk, fundraising ideas, and TNVR (Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Release) updates.
In June, ARF helped two residents in the rodeo ground area with a feral cat TNVR clinic and ten cats were spayed/neutered. ARF is planning at least two additional TNVR clinics this year to help reduce the number of litters born to feral/stray cats. Alaina Redenbo (ARF Grant Coordinator) attended the meeting and keeps the board up to date with grant research and submissions. SpokAnimal’s transfer of animals from our rural area to their shelter for adoption was also discussed. Since February, SpokAnimal has transferred 109 animals to Spokane for adoption.
ARF has been coordinating these transfers with Animal Ark and other local individuals seeking assistance with pet adoptions. SpokAnimal plans to help with another transfer of cats/kittens/puppies to their shelter from our area soon. For next month's board meeting, ARF is planning to have a zoom meeting with consultant, Kari Anderson (Incite Consulting Group) to discuss ways ARF can be more effective pertaining to shelter development and the services Kari can offer to help. ARF continues to work toward the goal of a local animal shelter, is also working to improve current animal welfare and appreciates any and all support.
