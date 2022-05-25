Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) partnered with the Grangeville Elks Lodge Friday, May 13, for Bingo fun. The night not only included Bingo but also baked goods, nachos and hot dogs, prizes and laughter. ARF utilizes fundraiser monies to help spay and neuter animals in need.
