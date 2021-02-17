Congratulations to Phil Liggins of Grangeville as the winner of the ARF Valentine raffle. As you can see by the pictures that are included, Ace Home Center’s JJ the cat supervised the drawing of the winning ticket Feb. 10.
ARF supporters and animal lovers purchased more than 600 raffle tickets. Thanks to everyone who donated prizes for the raffle and to everyone who bought tickets, raising $1,233 in support of ARF. The continued support helps make a difference to local animals in need through ARF’s spay/neuter voucher program, the Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Return (TNVR) program for feral and stray cats, and the transfer program in which ARF coordinates the transfer of animals from the rural area to shelters such as SpokAnimal and McPaws.
ARF’s long-term goal is for a no-kill animal shelter for Idaho County and volunteers continue to work on developing support and funding for this. In the meantime, the group strives to help local animals in need as mentioned above with donations & grants that are specific to local spay/neuter efforts.
Be sure to check out ARF’s new website, arfgrangeville.org, for more pictures and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.