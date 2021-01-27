Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held its monthly board member meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5. It started with a half-hour Zoom meeting with Kari Anderson of Incite Consulting discussing board expectations and board efficiency. The remainder of the meeting discussed plans for 2021 including the operational budget, spay/neuter programs & funding.
A big thank you to the Grangeville Elks for awarding ARF a $3,500 grant in support of ARF’s spay/neuter programs in 2021, which includes the Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Release (TNVR) program for feral & stray cats. Thanks to grants and donations received in support of the TNVR program in 2020, ARF was able to spay/neuter 188 feral and stray cats.
Core values for ARF were a topic discussed and are close to being finalized. A Valentine’s Day Raffle to benefit ARF being organized by Juli Stevens was also discussed and will be on display soon at Ace Home Center in Grangeville where tickets may be purchased. The drawing will be on Feb. 10.
ARF is appreciative of continued support as we work on programs to help animals in need and also work on the long-term goal of a local No-Kill Animal Shelter. Spay/neuter vouchers are still available and are geared to help those needing financial assistance to get this important surgery done to help decrease pet overpopulation. Contact Rhonda at 208-507-1226 if you or someone you know needs a voucher to help offset the cost of a spay/neuter for their pet.
