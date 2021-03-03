Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held its monthly board meeting Feb. 9.
Topics discussed included the ongoing training via Zoom with Kari Anderson of Incite Consulting; ARF’s budget for 2021; and documents for board member recruitment / expectations meeting norms and by-laws.
Terri Tackett shared the core values she has been working on for ARF as well as research regarding animal foster programs.
Planning and budgeting for 2021’s Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Release for feral & stray cats and ARF’s spay/neuter voucher program were discussed.
ARF has received one grant so far this year in support of ARF’s spay/neuter programs (thank you to Grangeville Elks Lodge!) and made plans to hold its first TNVR clinic Feb. 20.
Sixteen cats and kittens have been transferred to McPaws recently with another transfer to SpokAnimal being planned.
Fund-raising plans for 2021 were discussed, noting that the ARF Valentine’s Day Raffle was scheduled for the 10th.
ARF will participate in Idaho Gives in May again this year and the hope is to be able to hold more in person fund-raising events later in the year depending upon COVID restrictions. All board members are happy to have the new website up and running, arfgrangeville.org.
Many thanks to the community support for ARF as we continue to work on the long-term goal of a local no-kill animal shelter as well as the immediate needs of helping the community with spay/neuter programs to help prevent unwanted litters. For more ARF information, visit arfgrangeville.org or contact ARF at arf.grangeville@gmail.com, or PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530.
