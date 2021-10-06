ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) has, in the past 18 months, helped more than 1,000 animals through the programs implemented in 2020! These programs include Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Return clinics (TNVR) for feral and stray cats, fostering of cats and kittens and local adoptions, spay/neuter vouchers and the coordination of transfers of animals to either SpokAnimal or MCPAWS for adoption (271 animals transferred in 2020 and 258 transferred so far in 2021).
We have a two-day TNVR clinic planned for Oct. 15 and 16, and are looking for volunteers available to help. If you are available either of those days and are interested in helping, call or text Dorene George at 208-451-0091 or Alaina Redenbo at 503-830-3751 as they are the TNVR coordinators. The next TNVR is tentatively planned for Nov. 13.
If you are in need of a rodent manager for your barn and are willing to give a feral cat that needs a home shelter in your barn along with daily food and water in exchange for patrolling for mice, call/text Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226. Rhonda can also help answer any questions if you have an interest in fostering cats/kittens for ARF.
ARF’s upcoming Halloween Ball Fund-raiser event is set for the Elks in Grangeville on Saturday, Oct. 30. This evening will include live music by Vintage Youth, catering by Rodonna’s, a silent auction and live dessert auction. Tickets are available in Grangeville at Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floors and Décor. If you have auction items to donate, wish to bake something for the dessert auction, or want to help decorate for the Halloween Ball, call or text Karin Vetter at 208-451-0582 or Juli Stevens at 208-507-0816.
The next fund-raiser event ARF is planning is for Turkey Bingo on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Elks in Grangeville. Contact Terri Tackett at 208-451-0380 if you would like to help with waitressing that evening (Burger Night) or want to help with the Turkey Bingo event.
Team ARF
