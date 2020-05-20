Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Board members met via phone conference May 5. Although not ideal, it was a way to meet, report and catch up on what has happened and what planning needs to be done.
I recently saw a quote that COVID-19 cannot stop good- - because people still do care and want to help causes that they personally care about.
ARF participated in the Idaho Gives Event this year with the focus on raising money to help with spay and neuter programs. This event raised $1,320, and we also have had some very generous personal donations. ARF would like to thank everyone for their continued support, especially in these troubled times.
Partnering with SpokAnimal is still such an invaluable resource for ARF. Even though SpokAnimal is closed at this time due to COVID-19, they still hold pet adoptions in locations such as Petco and Petsmart. On May 13, SpokAnimal drove to Grangeville to donate multiple cases of canned cat food, as well as bagged dog food and cat food. This food is being distributed to Animal Ark fosters and other local people involved in pet rescue. SpokAnimal was able to transfer nearly 40 teenage cats/kittens needing to be placed in forever homes back to Spokane for adoption. These cats and kittens had been in local homes and foster care. Spokanimal has a waiting list and 30 adoption sites where adoptions are made possible.
ARF is planning a second TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) event for feral cats, possibly in June. There is a desperate need for barns to re-home feral cats after trapping, spaying or neutering, vaccinating and de-worming. If you can either help by providing a home for these cats or a donation, it is much needed and greatly appreciated!
All nine Board members have homework assignments and hopefully the next meeting will be in person.
Again, thank you for continuing to help ARF move forward.
- Rhonda Schacher, ARF president
