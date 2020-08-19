The Animal Rescue Foundation's (ARF) board met Aug. 4.
Kari Anderson from Incite Consulting was the guest speaker via Zoom. Anderson has helped numerous non-profit boards become more organized and effective, including animal shelters, and we look forward to Kari's experience and expertise to help ARF towards the goal of a local animal shelter and a plan to sustain the shelter once operational. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and ARF's Board members are really excited to work with her this Fall.
Larry with Castellaw Kom Architects, in Lewiston, has been working on a redesign of the shelter floor plan, so that we can plan to start smaller with the idea to expand and add on later as need and funds would dictate. This will bring down the cost to build and we are hoping to have a finalized version of the smaller concept design soon.
ARF helped an individual here in Grangeville with a feral cat colony by holding a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate & Release) event in late July. We spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and provided flea treatments for 18 cats. The cats were then released back to the owner. The TNVR events held by ARF locally have altered 114 cats in 2020. ARF's TNVR program is intended to decrease the number of unwanted litters of kittens from feral and stray cats and ARF plans to continue this program as grants and donations for this program allow.
The ARF spay/neuter voucher program implemented in July has been well received. Thus far, 13 vouchers have been granted to help pet owners who need financial assistance get their cat or dog spayed/neutered. These vouchers help offset the cost of a dog or cat spay/neuter with a local veterinary clinic. The voucher pays directly to the veterinarian and covers approximately 50 percent of a routine spay or neuter. The pet owner is responsible for any remaining cost. If interested in a voucher, contact Rhonda at 208-507-1226.
ARF's partnership with SpokAnimal continues to help our rural area by transferring animals to their location in Spokane. These are animals either in Animal Ark Foster care ready for adoption or from individuals seeking help to find adoptive homes for animals. Since February this year, a total of 175 animals have been transferred to SpokAnimal to go through their adoption process. SpokAnimal has the resources to take care of any veterinary needs these fur babies may have, including spay/neuter and then find loving forever homes through 60 different outlets such as PetSmart and PetCo.
SpokAnimal has also delivered and donated approximately 2000lbs of dry pet food and nearly 200 cases of wet food to ARFwhich has been distributed locally to Animal Ark fosters and others in need. We are grateful for the partnership with SpokAnimal.
Crazy Days found ARF manning a table outside Ace Hardware. Delicious Baked goods from volunteers, masks donated by Rachel Biebow, fun homemade collar decorations by Lesley Orcutt and beautiful painted rocks by Gail S. were just some of the items available to buy. Thank you to everyone who donated and/or supported ARF.
- Rhonda Schacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.