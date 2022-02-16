ARF has been working hard during the past two years implementing animal shelter programs to help Idaho County residents needing help. This includes assistance with feral cats, and abandoned, surrendered, and neglected cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies, to get them spayed/neutered, vaccinated, wormed and into forever homes. During the past two years, ARF has helped more than 1,559 animals.
ARF received $5,000 from the Idaho Pet Friendly License Plate Pet Lover’s Grant Fund to help spay/neuter 65 mostly feral and adopted stray cats and kittens. The organization also received a $2,500 grant from Avista. These two grants will be used to spay/neuter cats and kittens, with focus on low-income, seniors and veterans.
For details on how to receive spay or neuter assistance for pets, call or text Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226.
