GRANGEVILLE -- Hello ARF supporters! We just wanted to share the good news of SpokAnimal helping our rural area with kitten adoptions. Unfortunately, there are many kittens born this time of year and finding good, loving homes that will care for them properly and spay/neuter can be difficult.
ARF coordinated a visit by SpokAnimal on Thursday, June 4, to help transfer kittens up to Spokane for adoption through SpokAnimal. These were kittens from Animal Ark and other local people who wanted help getting their kittens adopted.
Thirty-four kittens were transferred that day to be adopted through SpokAnimal. Their shelter is still closed (due to COVID-19), but they are still able to offer adoptions through sites such as Petco and PetSmart.
We are grateful for the partnership with SpokAnimal and the collaboration with Animal Ark to help these kittens find loving, furever homes!
We hope everyone is doing well and thank you for your continued support!
- From ARF president Karin Vetter and vice-president Rhonda Schacher on behalf of Team ARF
