Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held its monthly board meeting Tuesday, March 9, at the Grangeville High School Library.
Kari Anderson with Incite Consulting Training via Zoom continues to be a wealth of information to the board on how ARF can move forward with what it takes to succeed in ARF’s future goal of a no kill shelter, meanwhile enhancing animals’ lives that need our help right now.
The community donations, a recently received grant from Innovia, along with a grant awarded from the Grangeville Elks last month, are helping fund the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release (TNVR) program and pay for spay and neuter vouchers with our local veterinarians.
To date in 2021, ARF has held two TNVR events which resulted in 49 cats being spayed or neutered, vaccinated and released back where they were trapped to live out a much healthier life.
ARF has awarded 34 vouchers in 2021 which helps offset the cost of having a pet spayed or neutered. Call 208-507-1226 if you or know of someone who could benefit from the voucher program.
ARF has also been able to transfer a total of 42 animals to McPaws or SpokAnimal Animal shelter where they have a better chance of being adopted.
There will be a fund-raising event on April 10, with ARF manning a table at Saint Peter and Paul Craft fair. Come out, have fun with us and support ARF and the other local vendors that will be there.
Be on the lookout for ARF with the Idaho Gives fund-raiser, which is a statewide online giving program to support Idaho’s non-profit organizations. This year Idaho gives will run April 29-May 6.
ARF would like to thank everyone who has supported our efforts to someday make sure every animal has a safe and secure home.
There are several ways you can help either by volunteering, donating or by coming out and joining ARF with fund-raising efforts.
Check out the web-site arfgrangeville.org to learn more about ARF.
Contact ARF by e-mail at arf.grangeville@gmail.com or by mail P.O. Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530.
