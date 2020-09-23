Animal Rescue Foundation held their monthly board recently at the Soltman Center. The board welcomed two new board members: Alaina Redenbo and Terry Tackett.
Lesley Orcutt has resigned from the board and will be missed. Lesley plans to continue ARF Crafty Critters and will still be involved helping ARF toward the ultimate goal of a no-kill shelter here in Idaho County. Susan Morris will take over the responsibilities as secretary and Alaina Redenbo will be the new treasurer for ARF.
Spay and neuter vouchers are still available to help offset the cost of the surgery. If interested in a voucher, call Rhonda at 208-507-1226. The voucher covers approximately half of a routine cat or dog spay/neuter.
The board has entered into a contract with Kari Anderson, of Incite Consulting, to attend a retreat de-signed to help ARF with board development, strategic planning and a business plan. It will be held on Oct. 17, with Kari following up throughout the next year to help ARF achieve its goals. Kari lives in Coeur d' Alene and specializes in helping non-profits, including animal shelters.
- Rhonda Schacher
