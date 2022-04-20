GRANGEVILLE — The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) ARF board met Tuesday, April 12, at the Grangeville High School Library.
Members Alaina Redenbo, Rhonda Schacher, Karin Vetter (president), Terri Tackett (secretary), Dr. Kim Wolfrum, Dorene George (treasurer), Lisa Bennett (via phone), Lorie Palmer and Lisa Adkison were present.
The dissolution of Animal Ark and how it affects ARF was discussed, as well as the services ARF will assist with that Animal Ark had been involved in. This includes helping to foster and rehome abused and abandoned animals and helping provide some medical assistance.
It was discussed what role ARF will play in assisting county law enforcement with neglected, abused and abandoned animal issues. This will continue to be discussed to develop a plan/contract.
Dates for 2022 Trap Neuter Vaccinate Release (TNVR) are April 23 and 24 at Tolo Veterinary Clinic. Currently, at least 40 cats are set to be treated on Saturday and 35 on Sunday. This will be a mix of feral cats and “friendlies,” or personal pets, that ARF has provided vouchers for to assist with the cost of spaying and neutering. Call Ronda at 208-507-1226 with questions.
March 12 Bingo was a success, and the next Bingo night is tentatively being planned for May 13 with details to be arranged. Idaho Gives is set for May 2-5. Plans are being discussed for additional fundraisers, including during Border Days’ Art In the Park and Crazy Days.
The mission of ARF is, “Together we enhance the lives of animals in need.” The vision of the organization is for all animals to have a safe and secure home.
To volunteer, donate or ask questions: Animal Rescue Foundation, PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530; arf.grangeville@gmail.com.
