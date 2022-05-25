GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) held its monthly meeting May 10.
Under the treasurer’s report, ARF received a $5,000 anonymous donation.
April 23-24 TNVR updates included 63 cats spayed and neutered at Tolo Veterinary Clinic with another 10-11 to be taken care of at Camas Vet on May 12. Dates for future clinics: Oct. 1, 22 and 23.
There were 29-39 cats going to SpokAnimal that week with Karin and Bill Vetter transporting them to Pullman for pickup by SpokAnimal.
There have been 2,990 spay and neuter vouchers issued so far. A medical policy was discussed and will continue to move forward.
Grants, marketing and fundraising were all discussed. Upcoming events included the May 13 Bingo at the Elks; as well as upcoming dates for Border Days Art in the Park, Crazy Days, autumn dog walk, the Halloween Ball on Oct. 29, and turkey Bingo Nov. 18. More details on these items later.
May 2-5’s Idaho Gives raised $2,676 with 31 donors.
ARF’s mission is “Together we enhance the lives of animals in need.” The vision is for all animals to have a safe and secure home. Core values are compassion and empathy, integrity and accountability, and teamwork and partnership.
See ARF’s Facebook page or go to www.arfgrangeville.org for details. Donors and volunteers are always needed.
