ARF has received several grants this year to help support the spay/neuter programs. The grants help provide funding for approximately 25 percent of the costs associated with spay/neuter. We are very thankful to have the financial support of these grants received from the Innovia Foundation, the Grangeville Elks Lodge and the Idaho Pet Friendly License plate fund (http://petfriendlyplate.com/). We would love to have your help if you might be interested in helping research applicable grants ARF could apply for or help write grants. Contact Alaina Redenbo at 503-830-3751 if this is an area of interest for you.
Since the grants ARF receives only cover a portion of the costs associated with spay/neuter and care of animals, ARF relies on donations and fund-raisers to help cover the rest of the cost. Donations can be made online by visiting www.arfgrangeville.org or by mailing donations to ARF at PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530. The donations made to ARF through Chewy.com and Amazon.com are also greatly appreciated! You can also help ARF when you shop online at Amazon by choosing Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) as your charity to support via AmazonSmile. AmazonSmile is a program that donates 0.5 percent of your eligible purchases on Amazon to a charity of your choice. All you need to do is start your shopping at smile.amazon.com. The donation will be made at no extra cost to you. Be sure to choose ARF in Grangeville as there are other ARF organizations throughout the USA.
ARF volunteers were busy during the summer participating in the fourth of July parade, Art in the Park, a bake sale downtown Grangeville during Crazy Days and transfers of animals to our partner shelters. Thanks to everyone who makes crafts and baked goods to help ARF for craft fairs and bake sales. Also, congratulations to Rebecca Urbanczyck on winning the beautiful cat-themed quilt at Art in the Park.
We are grateful to all of our volunteers and to all of our supporters who so kindly contribute to ARF financially and to everyone who donates their time and talent to help fulfill ARF’s mission.
Team ARF
