Cat photo

ARF will have two TNVR clinics in October. This helps reduce the local cat population, as well as help feral and friendly cats have healthier, more comfortable lives.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) board of directors met Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Fall TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) clinics are set for Tolo Veterinary Clinic Oct. 21 and 22. For the first, four doctors will be available, and it is hoped that 60-70 cats can be spayed or neutered. On Oct. 22, two doctors will be available to complete surgeries on 25-30 cats.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments