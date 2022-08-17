GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) board of directors met Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Fall TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) clinics are set for Tolo Veterinary Clinic Oct. 21 and 22. For the first, four doctors will be available, and it is hoped that 60-70 cats can be spayed or neutered. On Oct. 22, two doctors will be available to complete surgeries on 25-30 cats.
Some appointments and vouchers to help defray the costs are available. For voucher information call Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226. For spay/neuter appointment information, get ahold of Dorene George at 208-451-0091. Send emails to arf.grangeville@gmail.com.
ARF is in need of fosters, as well as volunteers to help with a variety of programs. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact a board member or send an email to the above address. Volunteer help comes in many forms, from baking and helping at a fundraising event, to working with animals directly.
ARF will be collecting tennis shoes in good shape for a fundraiser through Got Sneakers. This program pays for and recycles used sneakers, with prices varying depending on the brand. Currently, drop-off paints are Ace Home Center, Kids Klub and Larsons, all in Grangeville.
The ARF Halloween Ball is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, with music by Vintage Youth and food by RoDonna's.
The next meeting is set for Sept. 13.
