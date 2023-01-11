ARF volunteer with puppy photo

ARF volunteer and board member Rhonda Schacher cuddles a puppy awaiting transfer with SpokAnimal to find a forever home.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “The things I have seen would literally make any pet lover, any person, cry,” Rhonda Schacher said. “Sad for both the animals involved and the people, as well.”

Schacher is the volunteer point person for Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF), trying to help find homes for unwanted and abandoned animals in the area.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments