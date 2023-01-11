GRANGEVILLE — “The things I have seen would literally make any pet lover, any person, cry,” Rhonda Schacher said. “Sad for both the animals involved and the people, as well.”
Schacher is the volunteer point person for Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF), trying to help find homes for unwanted and abandoned animals in the area.
“It is often overwhelming,” she said. “We have so many animals that need help and need homes. And much of the trauma they go through is preventable through spaying and neutering.”
In 2022, ARF had 215 animals in foster care of which 55 were adopted locally and 342 were transferred to other cities for adoption. (The 215 number does not reflect temporary foster situations). In 2022 alone, ARF helped to spay and neuter 289 animals.
“We have wonderful volunteers, but we also have tired volunteers,” said Schacher, who sits on the ARF board. “We need more foster homes, but we also need the public to realize how important it is to spay and neuter their animals.
February is Spay and Neuter awareness month, and ARF would like to see as many pets as possible spayed and neutered for the coming year.
ARF board member and longtime volunteer Karin Vetter stated, “everyone can be part of the solution regarding homeless or abandoned animals.”
“Don’t turn a blind eye to a stray or feral cat. Please spay/neuter when there is one cat before there are several litters. People can help by donating, volunteering and fostering if they are able to, as well,” she implored. “Everyone can help educate about the importance of spaying/neutering to their family, friends and neighbors.”
ARF offers vouchers to offset the cost of spaying and neutering.
“There just really is not an excuse not to spay or neuter, Schacher and Vetter agreed.
They explained spaying and neutering helps in many ways, including the following:
•Control the populations of cats and dogs, especially those unwanted, abandoned or treated cruelly
•Early spaying and neutering can reduce aggression
•Spaying and neutering makes animals less likely to wander and roam
•Less urine marking when pets are spayed and neutered
•Spaying reduces the number of animals euthanized every year
•It costs less to spay a pet than it does to raise the puppies or kittens for one year
•Spaying and neutering helps cats and dogs live safer, healthier lives and prevents homeless puppies and kittens
Grangeville’s Tolo Veterinary Clinic owner, Dr. Kim Wolfrum, also an ARF volunteer board member, also wants people to know the myths of spaying and neutering are just that – myths.
“Spaying and neutering is the healthiest option for your cats and dogs,” she reiterated.
Some myths include:
•Spaying or neutering will negatively impact my pet’s behavior. Spaying and neutering your pet doesn’t have any negative impact on their personality or behavior. The biggest change you might see is that your spayed or neutered pet is less likely to get into a fight with another animal or run away in search of a mate. This is because they’re free from fluctuations in hormones.
•My pet should be bred because they’re purebred. There are more pets available than there are families able to adopt them. This is true of purebred pets, as well.
•Indoor pets don’t need to be spayed or neutered. There’s no guarantee that your pet won’t get pregnant or impregnate another animal because they’re indoor pets. Your pet could get out, especially if they’re searching for a mate.
•My pet is too young to be spayed or neutered. Male cats and dogs are mature enough to father kittens or puppies at six months, and female cats and dogs have their first heat cycle as early as four months. Vet services typically recommend spaying or neutering your pet between the ages of six to nine months.
•My pet can breed if I can find good homes. There’s no guarantee you’ll be able to find homes for all of your pet’s puppies or kittens. If you can’t find homes for your pet’s litter, many of them could end up in animal shelters if you’re not prepared to care for them.
Schacher added that she has had people tell her, “As soon as I have a cat spayed or neutered, it disappears.”
“All my cats are spayed and neutered and the oldest cat I have had is 17. She lived in the barn her whole life,” she said.
She emphasized even though there are many heartbreaking cases in animal rescue, there are cases she deals with that do remind her why has chosen to try to help.
“Those are happy days,” she smiled.
