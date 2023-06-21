Herman and Shirlene, in love and ready to take on the world, exchanged marriage vows on June 23, 1963, in Kamiah, Idaho, at the Kamiah Baptist Church.
Herman had graduated from the University of Idaho in May 1963 with a B.S. in education, prepared to teach junior and high school social studies, later earning his administrative credentials. He was a teacher, high school principal and superintendent during the years.
Shirlene was a stay-at-home mom, raising three children: Ken, Kristine and Kraig, and was involved in Tupperware parties, coffee hours, church activities and led a preschool children’s story hour while in Sprague. In the late ‘70s, Shirlene earned her teaching certifications and in later years taught kindergarten and primary special education.
In the earlier years, the couple lived and taught in smaller or rural communities starting with Blackfoot, Idaho, Waitsburg, Rosalia and Sprague, Wash., to Parma, Harrison and Kamiah, Idaho, then to the Washington Coast in Lynnwood and Duval. Finally, it was time to retire and come home.
They, and their son, Kraig, arrived in Kamiah in the fall of 2007, and became involved in the Kamiah Museum, the Lewis County Historical Society, the Senior Center, Rebekahs, Retired Teachers, the Lions Club for a short time, Pinochle and VFW Bingo. Kraig loves his VFW friends at Bingo, revels in beating his mom in Scrabble, and has his ANS activities with his friends during the week. Shirlene and Herman keep busy in their retired time.
Herman is presently in Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho, recovering from pneumonia. It will be a slow recovery, but the family hopes to see him home soon.
