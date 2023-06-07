Greg and Carol Gibler photo

Greg and Carol Gibler will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Kooskia Community Center. They were married at Stites, Idaho, by Reverend Walter Moffett, who was the pastor of the Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church and the Kooskia First Presbyterian Church.

Carol was born to John and Gladys Matagne in Newport Beach, Calif. John was born in Belgium and Gladys was born in Colorado. John and Gladys were married in Belgium in 1951. The Matagnes moved to the Kooskia, Idaho, area in 1968. Carol graduated from Clearwater Valley High School, and graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho.

