Greg and Carol Gibler will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Kooskia Community Center. They were married at Stites, Idaho, by Reverend Walter Moffett, who was the pastor of the Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church and the Kooskia First Presbyterian Church.
Carol was born to John and Gladys Matagne in Newport Beach, Calif. John was born in Belgium and Gladys was born in Colorado. John and Gladys were married in Belgium in 1951. The Matagnes moved to the Kooskia, Idaho, area in 1968. Carol graduated from Clearwater Valley High School, and graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho.
Greg, the third of three sons, was born to Ned and Geneva Gibler in Grangeville, Idaho. Ned was born in Stites, Idaho. Geneva was born at her parents’ ranch near Caribel, just north of Kamiah, Idaho. Ned and Geneva were living in Kooskia at the time of Greg’s birth. Greg graduated from Clearwater Valley High School and later from the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.
Both Greg and Carol received degrees in education and their early years of marriage were spent in south Idaho, teaching. Carol taught in Marsing and Homedale while Greg taught in Middleton. In 1978, they moved to the ranch in Caribel and both found employment in the Kamiah area. During the many years living in Kamiah, Greg worked for Simmons Sanitation, Lumbermen’s, Jacobs Lumber, and Clearwater Builders. Carol operated her own leathercraft business in the early years and then later worked for the Kamiah School District and the Idaho Virtual Academy as an educator. She has also played the piano for the Clearwater Valley school choirs for more than 20 years.
Greg and Carol moved to Kooskia in 2008 and now live in the house that Greg grew up in. Greg is currently pastoring at Gateway Christian Fellowship in Kooskia. He is also serving on the Kooskia City Council. They both have a love for music that they have instilled in their children, and Carol still provides music lessons.
Greg and Carol have three children: Andy and his wife, Callie, live in Lewiston, Idaho; Joel and his wife, Flori, live in Carrollton, Texas; and Evie and her husband, Morgan Wells, live in Nampa. Greg and Carol enjoy spending time with their 10 grandchildren as often as possible.
