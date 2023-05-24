WINCHESTER — With perfect weather, the Lewis Soil Conservation District (LSCD) hosted its 50th annual 6th grade field day event at Winchester Lake State Park on May 10. This year, the event was attended by 108 students from Nezperce, Prairie, Kamiah, Highland and St. John Bosco schools.
There were seven stations that students rotated to throughout the day for 20-minute intervals. Eileen Rowan, of the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission and Michael Cistulli, of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), instructed “Soils and Geology.” Jennifer Bruns, from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, brought out the “Take Me Fishing” trailer loaded with poles and tackle and instructed a fishing station. “Fire Control” was instructed by Todd Wright, Owen Case, and Brody Hasselstrom from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). Chris Gerhart, Dave Luther, and Parker Wilson from IDL presented a “Forestry” station. Johna Boulafentis from the Nez Perce Tribe Air Quality Program instructed an “Air Quality” station. Tyler Nelson, IDL and LSCD, took the students for a hike on the “Nature Trail.” Jared Everson and Amelia Patten, of NRCS, and Audra Cochran, of the University of Idaho Extension Office, presented canoe use and safety instruction and assisted with life jackets at the “Canoeing” station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.