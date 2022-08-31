More than a fundraiser or social, what happens at the Idaho County YWCA Live Purse Auction changes the lives of local people.
“This is so important to people in our area,” YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead said. Beckstead serves in Grangeville and Kamiah and works with some of the area’s most marginalized individuals: those who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse.
Last year, a lower-than-normal year for assistance, Beckstead said, 75 women were helped.
The auction raises funds to help these people at some of the worst moments of their lives. While the program is geared toward women and Beckstead mainly assists women, it also serves men in need.
“A grant for funding we receive helps keep our office space open, as well as providing maybe a night of lodging and food for someone who is experiencing an emergency,” Beckstead explained. “But the need is so much greater.”
Funds raised from the auction will go toward a variety of areas for people in need, including longer stays in emergency lodging as needed, food, rental assistance or deposits for cleaning or pets, gas and car repairs.
“It’s difficult to think about what if you needed to leave your home right away and couldn’t take things with you, just your kids and maybe your pet,” Beckstead said. “What would you do? How would you survive and get help?”
Beckstead, as an advocate, is available to listen, help network, find available resources and fund that temporary emergency care. She doesn’t just help for a night or two, but assists people in finding available medical and mental health resources, housing, gathering home items and clothing, obtaining food and more.
In the Grangeville YWCA office, Beckstead hosts a support group every Tuesday at noon. The area fills with anywhere from six to 12 women (the support group is for women only) and it is there they begin to talk, create, write, listen, heal.
“I’m just a facilitator,” Beckstead emphasized. Based on the current needs of the group, she provides a lesson from a book and workbook based on various issues including self-esteem, substance abuse, domestic violence and codependency. Each woman has a care kit they build themselves that includes important things to them that help them feel nurtured and cared for. Some kits may include coloring materials or crocheting supplies, lotions and teas.
The women share a meal together and are able to relax in a safe space where confidentiality is a must.
Beckstead said any person, women’s ministry group, organization or individual who would like to provide a meal for the group would be welcome to do so.
“We have some amazing volunteers who help our women in so many ways,” she said. “They have been a blessing in ways they cannot even comprehend.”
Although money and donations for the annual auction are always appreciated, she said there are many more ways to help.
“If anyone is interested in volunteering, I would love to sit down with them and talk,” she said. She said there are opportunities to work in the office, organize, provide care kits, help with fundraising, cut and deliver firewood and more.
“We’ve had volunteers who showed our clients how to change their own oil,” she stated. “There are just so many needs.”
Those needs have been met in various ways, thanks to donations and assistance from the community during difficult times: In 2019, the storage unit of donations was robbed, and the purse auction had to be canceled. Then came COVID, and no events were held in 2020 or 2021.
“So, this year, we’re really excited to do this again,” Beckstead smiled. “The goal is to help as many people as we can.”
She said she has been a YWCA advocate for the past 11 years, and continues because she feels she is making a worthwhile difference.
“Sometimes what I see and hear is heavy, but when I get to see how lives are changed and hear how I played a small part in that, it’s all worth it,” she said.
