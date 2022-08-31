Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran holds an auction item photo

Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran holds an auction item up at a previous purse auction.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

More than a fundraiser or social, what happens at the Idaho County YWCA Live Purse Auction changes the lives of local people.

“This is so important to people in our area,” YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead said. Beckstead serves in Grangeville and Kamiah and works with some of the area’s most marginalized individuals: those who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse.

A purse auction attendee photo

A purse auction attendee bids on an item at a previous purse auction.
