The Kamiah 1st and Grangeville congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding their annual ward conferences. Both conferences are open to the public. Set for July 18 and 25.

On Sunday, July 18, the Kamiah 1st Ward conference starts at 9 a.m., at the meetinghouse on US Highway 12 in Kamiah. Bishop David Montgomery will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.

The Grangeville Ward will hold its annual conference on Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m., at the meetinghouse on 403 N Blvd. Bishop Cory Smith will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.

