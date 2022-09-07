BIG CEDAR — Friends, family and neighbors are invited for an evening of food and conversation at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m., for the Annual Navajo Taco Feed. Cost us $7.50 for adults and $5 for children for a Navajo taco, a dessert taco and a drink. There will also be a raffle for an elk quilt, “Waterfall,” with colors of teals and browns, and a raffle table with a variety of goodies. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. Proceeds from this event will be used to maintain and improve the building, storage shed and pavilion. The Big Cedar Schoolhouse is available for rent throughout the year. For information call Susan Menke at 208-935-8228.

