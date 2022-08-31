BIG CEDAR — Friends, family and neighbors are invited for an evening of food and conversation at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m., for the Annual Navajo Taco Feed. Cost is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children for a Navajo taco, a dessert taco and a drink. There will also be a raffle for an elk quilt, “Waterfall,” with colors of teals and browns, and a raffle table with a variety of goodies. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. Call Susan Menke at 208-935-8228.

